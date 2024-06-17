Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

About Rubrik

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.