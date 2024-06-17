Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.750-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Ryder System stock opened at $118.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

