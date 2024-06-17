Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 297,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,093,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $678.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

