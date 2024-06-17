SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,568 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $14,847,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,651,000 after purchasing an additional 149,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

LLY traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $878.45. 2,023,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $785.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $885.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

