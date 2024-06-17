SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 16,983 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $16,884,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

MRK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,338,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

