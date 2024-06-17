Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWAF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Sanwa has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.
Sanwa Company Profile
