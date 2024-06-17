Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sanwa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWAF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Sanwa has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

