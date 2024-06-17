SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

