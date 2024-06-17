Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $32.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

