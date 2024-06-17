Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $32.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
About Schibsted ASA
