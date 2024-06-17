Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.24. 2,330,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.