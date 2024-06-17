SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 351,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SEALSQ Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LAES traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,793. SEALSQ has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.83% of SEALSQ as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

