Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.61

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 90111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.39.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

