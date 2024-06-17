SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 20,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 35,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $537.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

