Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Decreases By 13.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 190,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,525. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

