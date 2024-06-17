Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Declines By 17.5%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADTHW opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
AdTheorent Company Profile
