Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Declines By 17.5%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTHW opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

