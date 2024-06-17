Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Expands By 21.8%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ABCP stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

