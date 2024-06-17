Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Rises By 14.4%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 542,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at $7,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,068. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3,705.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

