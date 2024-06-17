Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Rises By 28.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Astrotech Stock Performance
ASTC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
