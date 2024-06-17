Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Rises By 28.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

