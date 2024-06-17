Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Increases By 8.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of AWRE traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

About Aware

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Stories

