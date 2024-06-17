Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Drops By 20.2%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,465,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.2 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

CTSDF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,284. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

