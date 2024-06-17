Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Drops By 22.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSL Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,779. CSL has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

