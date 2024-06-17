Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Drops By 22.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CSL Price Performance
OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,779. CSL has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26.
CSL Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.