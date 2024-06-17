Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Increases By 11.4%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,231,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 4,698,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.01. 488,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

