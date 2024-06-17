Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Drops By 16.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $5.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.