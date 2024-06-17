Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Drops By 16.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $5.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.