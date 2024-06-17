Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Grows By 27.5%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 40,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.19. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in DLH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

