Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Declines By 13.6%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.63. 815,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,505. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.23.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

