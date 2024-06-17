Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Rises By 32.1%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $4.45 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

