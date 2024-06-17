Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Grows By 35.4%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

EDPFY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

