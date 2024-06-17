Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Grows By 35.4%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
EDPFY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $51.48.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
