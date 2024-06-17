Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rises By 11.7%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 949,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.3 days.
Empire Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396. Empire has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.
Empire Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.