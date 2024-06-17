Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rises By 11.7%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 949,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Empire Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396. Empire has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

