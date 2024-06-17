Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Drops By 15.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
