Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Drops By 15.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after buying an additional 933,923 shares during the period.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

