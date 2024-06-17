Short Interest in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Grows By 29.2%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Franklin Wireless Trading Up 1.0 %

Franklin Wireless stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. 20,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,069. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.08.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

