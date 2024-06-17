Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Expands By 10.0%

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Get Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.