Short Interest in Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Rises By 9.1%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of HROEY stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.
About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.