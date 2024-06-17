Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Increases By 43.4%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 13.6 %

OTCMKTS IPGGF traded down 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.38. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.58. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 1.30.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

