Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Grows By 14.1%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF remained flat at $108.60 during midday trading on Friday. 2,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

About Kinaxis

Featured Stories

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

