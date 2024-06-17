Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Grows By 45.0%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.06% of Maris-Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

MTEK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

