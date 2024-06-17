Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Grows By 20.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ProPhase Labs to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.18. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

