Short Interest in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Decreases By 15.6%

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.
View Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN
Institutional Trading of Qiagen
Qiagen Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qiagen
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Adobe Stock Joined the A.I. Upswing with Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.