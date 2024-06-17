Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Increases By 18.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
QRTEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 3,576,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
