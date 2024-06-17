Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Increases By 18.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 3,576,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qurate Retail by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

