Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Declines By 18.4%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SB

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $605.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.