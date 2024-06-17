Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Grows By 30.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schindler Price Performance
SHLAF stock remained flat at $260.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.05. Schindler has a twelve month low of $195.05 and a twelve month high of $267.01.
About Schindler
