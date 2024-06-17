Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Rises By 32.3%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sixt Price Performance

SIXGF remained flat at $76.74 on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

