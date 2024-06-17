Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Rises By 32.3%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sixt Price Performance
SIXGF remained flat at $76.74 on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28.
About Sixt
