Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 4.9%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 17,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 195,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $569.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,798,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.