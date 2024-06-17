SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
SBOW stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
