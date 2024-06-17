SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$87,594.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$87,594.00.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.64.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

