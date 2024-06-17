SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $107,510.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $107,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $123.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

