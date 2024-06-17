Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.54. 4,648,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,217. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

