Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

XSW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893. The company has a market capitalization of $358.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $157.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.29.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.