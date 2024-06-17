Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 704 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $19.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,047.45. The stock had a trading volume of 427,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $947.08 and its 200 day moving average is $885.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

