Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $287,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.58. 1,560,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,973. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

