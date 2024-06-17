Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.7 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. 1,530,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

