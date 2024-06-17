Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.28. 1,591,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $268.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.